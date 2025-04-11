Mando Gutierrez Submits Francesco Nuzzi via RNC in the First Round – PFL 2 Highlights

Mando Gutierrez made quick work of Francesco Nuzzi at the PFL World Tournament on Friday night.

Almost immediately, Nuzzi inadvertently poked Gutierrez in the eye, prompting a quick pause to the action after just a couple of seconds in. Fortunately, Gutierrez was good to go and the fight resumed.

Right away, Gutierrez put on a fast and furious pace, walking down Nuzzi and eating everything the Italian threw at him in the process. Near the two-minute mark, Gutierrez secured a takedown and nearly cinched in a rear-naked choke against the fence, but Nuzzi defended well.

As Nuzzi attempted to scramble his way up, that gave Gutierrez the opening he needed to slide his forearm under the neck and lock in another RNC. This time, Nuzzi would not be able to fight out, forcing him to tap in the opening round.

Official Result: Mando Gutierrez def. Francesco Nuzzi via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:13 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Francesco Nuzzi vs. Mando Gutierrez at PFL 2: