Michael Chiesa stops Max Griffin with rear-naked choke success – UFC 310 Highlights

Veteran welterweight contender and Ultimate Fighter 15 victor, Michael Chiesa is now riding a two-fight winning run for the first time since 2021, tonight adding to a recent submission over Tony Ferguson with a rear-naked choke stoppage against Max Griffin on the preliminary card of UFC 310.

Chiesa, a former top-contender at the lightweight limit, most recently featured at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia this summer, landing a first round rear-naked choke submission win over the aforenoted former interim lightweight champion, Ferguson in their rescheduled pairing.

And tonight, drawing fellow welterweight veteran, Griffin, Chiesa, who won The Ultimate Fighter 15 back in 2012 with a first round rear-naked choke win over Al Iaquinta, added to his stunning submission resume tonight — wrapping up another stoppage via choke with his third round victory against Griffin.

Below, catch the highlights from Michael Chiesa’s submission win at UFC 310