Italian DJ, musician, and television personality, Francesco Facchinetti has officially filed charges against former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor following an alleged unprovoked attack last weekend at the St. Regis hotel in Rome, Italy — where Facchinetti alleges McGregor punched him in the nose and mouth, breaking his nose.



Facchinetti, 41, from Milan, took to his official Instagram account last weekend alleging that he had been physically attacked by Crumlin native, McGregor at a party at the St. Regis hotel in Rome, in an unprovoked attack from the 33-year-old.



Facchinetti claimed that he and his wife, Wilma Faissol had both been partying with McGregor and his fiancée, Dee Devlin at an event at the St. Regis hotel, before the former lightweight and featherweight champion invited him to another party later that night.



The disc jockey then alleges that he was attacked by McGregor in an unprovoked assault as he attempted ot leave the party. Facchinetti claimed that McGregor assaulted him with punches to the nose and mouth, resulting in a laceration to his lip as well as a broken nose.

Facchinetti’s wife, Faissol also gave her account of the alleged incident, claiming her husband had fallen backwards as a result of punches landed by McGregor, who had to be restrained by members of his entourage and held against a wall as he attempted to throw several more punches at Facchinetti.



Per a report from CNN, a spokesperson for the Carabinieri police department in Mariano Comasco confirmed that Facchinetti and his attorney had officially pressed charges against McGregor this week.



Facchinetti claimed that he suffered a concussion as a result of the alleged assault from McGregor, and following a discussion with Faissol and friends, has decided to press charges against the UFC star.



Francesco Facchinetti describes Conor McGregor as “dangerous” following alleged assault



In a brief statement released to CNN, Facchinetti described McGregor as “dangerous” and maintains that he “needs to be stopped“.



A spokesperson for the aforenoted, St. Regis hotel in Rome confirmed that they would assist police and law enforcement in relation to the alleged incident if they wished to carry out an investigation, having already supplied authorities with security camera footage of the night in question. And Facchinetti believes security and closed-circuit television footage will back up his allegations.



At the time of publication, McGregor nor his publicist have formally addressed the alleged incident involving Facchinetti or the charges filed against him.