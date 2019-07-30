Four Fighters, Including Rachael Ostovich, Pull Out Of UFC Uruguay

Spread the word!













Women’s flyweight Rachael Ostovich is among four fighters to have recently pulled out of the upcoming UFC Uruguay event on August 10.

The first fighter was Taila Santos, with a wrist injury pulling her out of her women’s flyweight fight with Ariane Carnelossi according to MMA Fighting.

Then it was announced by the UFC that Polyana Viana would replace Ostovich for her flyweight bout against Veronica Macedo. Ostovich last competed in January, suffering a submission defeat to Paige VanZant. The reason for her withdrawal is undisclosed as of now.

The promotion later announced that Rodrigo Vargas would replace Rafael Fiziev against Alex da Silva in a lightweight contest.

Finally, Laureano Staropoli suffered a broken nose, resulting in him withdrawing from his welterweight bout with Alexey Kunchenko. Luckily for the UFC, former lightweight Gilbert Burns will reportedly be stepping in and making his welterweight debut in the process.

Amazingly, all of these pullouts occurred on the same day. Luckily, there’s still over a week to go for UFC Uruguay so all was not lost.

UFC Uruguay Card

UFC Uruguay takes place in Montevideo and will be headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche.

Below is the full card as of now:

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi

Luiz Eduardo Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay

Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Raphael Pessoa vs. Ciryl Gane

Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Mofett

Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez

Raulian Paiva vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Ariane Carnelossi vs. TBD

Alex da Silva vs. Rodrigo Vargas

Alexey Kunchenko vs. Gilbert Burns

Veronica Macedo vs. Polyana Viana

Chris Gutierrez vs. Geraldo de Freitas

What do you think of the card?