Four Fighters, Including Rachael Ostovich, Pull Out Of UFC Uruguay

Women’s flyweight Rachael Ostovich is among four fighters to have recently pulled out of the upcoming UFC Uruguay event on August 10.
The first fighter was Taila Santos, with a wrist injury pulling her out of her women’s flyweight fight with Ariane Carnelossi according to MMA Fighting.
Then it was announced by the UFC that Polyana Viana would replace Ostovich for her flyweight bout against Veronica Macedo. Ostovich last competed in January, suffering a submission defeat to Paige VanZant. The reason for her withdrawal is undisclosed as of now.
The promotion later announced that Rodrigo Vargas would replace Rafael Fiziev against Alex da Silva in a lightweight contest.
Finally, Laureano Staropoli suffered a broken nose, resulting in him withdrawing from his welterweight bout with Alexey Kunchenko. Luckily for the UFC, former lightweight Gilbert Burns will reportedly be stepping in and making his welterweight debut in the process.
Amazingly, all of these pullouts occurred on the same day. Luckily, there’s still over a week to go for UFC Uruguay so all was not lost.
UFC Uruguay Card
UFC Uruguay takes place in Montevideo and will be headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche.
Below is the full card as of now:
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche
- Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi
- Luiz Eduardo Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay
- Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira
- Raphael Pessoa vs. Ciryl Gane
- Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Mofett
- Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Raulian Paiva vs. Rogerio Bontorin
- Ariane Carnelossi vs. TBD
- Alex da Silva vs. Rodrigo Vargas
- Alexey Kunchenko vs. Gilbert Burns
- Veronica Macedo vs. Polyana Viana
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Geraldo de Freitas
What do you think of the card?