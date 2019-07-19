Official UFC Uruguay Poster Revealed: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2

The official UFC Uruguay poster has been released. All the action will go down from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on August 10.
In the main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against Liz Carmouche. The fight will be a rematch between the pair from a fight they had prior to joining the UFC. Carmouche took the victory due to a doctor’s stoppage, handing Shevchenko her first career loss at the time.
Also, Mike Perry returns to welterweight action when he takes on Vicente Luque in the co-main event. The Las Vegas-based promotion has compiled a great card for their trip to Montevideo. Check out the official UFC Uruguay poster, along with the full card, here below:
UFC Uruguay Card:
Main Card:
- Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry
- Featherweight: Luiz Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay
- Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Oskar Piechota
- Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes
- Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s strawweight: Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva
- Women’s flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Ariane Carnelossi
- Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Alex da Silva
- Welterweight: Laureano Staropoli vs. Alexey Kunchenko
- Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Rachael Ostovich
- Bantamweight: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez
What do you think about the official UFC Uruguay poster? Who are you picking in the Shevchenko vs. Carmouche rematch?