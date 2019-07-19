Official UFC Uruguay Poster Revealed: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2

Spread the word!













The official UFC Uruguay poster has been released. All the action will go down from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on August 10.

In the main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against Liz Carmouche. The fight will be a rematch between the pair from a fight they had prior to joining the UFC. Carmouche took the victory due to a doctor’s stoppage, handing Shevchenko her first career loss at the time.

Also, Mike Perry returns to welterweight action when he takes on Vicente Luque in the co-main event. The Las Vegas-based promotion has compiled a great card for their trip to Montevideo. Check out the official UFC Uruguay poster, along with the full card, here below:

UFC Uruguay Card:

Main Card:

Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

(C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry Featherweight: Luiz Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay

Luiz Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Oskar Piechota

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Oskar Piechota Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes

Ciryl Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

Preliminary Card:

Women’s strawweight: Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez

Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva

Rogério Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva Women’s flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Taila Santos vs. Ariane Carnelossi Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Alex da Silva

Rafael Fiziev vs. Alex da Silva Welterweight: Laureano Staropoli vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Laureano Staropoli vs. Alexey Kunchenko Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Rachael Ostovich

Veronica Macedo vs. Rachael Ostovich Bantamweight: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez

What do you think about the official UFC Uruguay poster? Who are you picking in the Shevchenko vs. Carmouche rematch?