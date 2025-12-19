Former UFC Double Champ Says Alex Pereira Out Would End Jon Jones’ White House Shot

A former UFC double champion thinks that if Alex Pereira is out of the UFC White House event, that also means Jon Jones is. Recently, ‘Poatan’ shocked fans by uploading a picture with Dana White and captioning it:

“Looks like the White House is a NO GO!!!”

Poatan’ reclaimed his UFC light heavyweight strap by knocking out Magomed Ankalaev in Round 1 of the UFC 320 main event. After that, the Brazilian and his team have teased a move up to heavyweight in pursuit of three-division glory and want to fight Jon Jones.

On the other hand, ‘Bones,’ who retired earlier this year, has come out of retirement, joined the testing pool, and wants to fight on June 14, when the UFC heads to the South Lawn of the White House. However, Dana White doesn’t second Jones’ wish.

Daniel Cormier Claims Alex Pereira’s Exit Would “Essentially” End Jon Jones’ UFC White House 2026 Plans

‘DC’ recently discussed why he believes Jon Jones will not be included in the UFC White House Card. If ‘Poatan’ is out, as he alleges, the most likely matchup will be Tom Aspinall vs. Jones.

But Aspinall is currently sidelined after Ciryl Gane poked him in the eye at UFC 321, and Jones might not be inclined to fight the Brit even if he recovers before June 14, 2026. According to sources, Aspinall will have surgery and receive an eyeball injection.

Therefore, Daniel Cormier believes that if Alex Pereira is not on the card, as the latter alleges, Jones will have no opponent to face. The former UFC double champion said:

“[Alex] Pereira did say he is out. That essentially means Jon Jones is out. Because I just don’t know if Jones still wants to fight Tom Aspinall. I still don’t. I don’t believe that’s what he wants to do. And Tom Aspinall said that he is having surgery because Ciryl Gane poked him in the eyes.

Cormier added that he texted Aspinall, and the latter revealed to him that he is having surgery and is still struggling with his vision.

“I did not imagine that it was that bad, but it is. I little bit ago, I texted Aspinall and told him that the situation sucked, and we are thinking about him.”

