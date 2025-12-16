Alex Pereira claims he will not be fighting on UFC White House card

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has suggested that it is no longer looking good for him fighting on the UFC White House card.

Alex Pereira is easily one of the most remarkable combat sports fighters of all time, and after finishing Magomed Ankalaev earlier this year, he is once again the king of the light heavyweight division. Of course, he has made no secret of the fact that he’s interested in moving up to heavyweight in order to try and become the first ever three-weight world champion in UFC history.

In order to do so, Alex Pereira would need to get a pretty big fight, and he’s also made it clear that Jon Jones is the person he wants to face, ideally on the White House card next summer. Unfortunately for ‘Poatan’, Dana White doesn’t seem too convinced by the idea, mainly because he isn’t sure that he is able to trust Jones to actually show up and compete in the wake of the Tom Aspinall situation.

In a recent post on social media, Alex Pereira said that it’s no longer likely that he will be fighting at the White House in June.

Whether or not this has anything to do with Jones is pure speculation at this point, but if we don’t get to see Pereira fight on that card, it would be a huge blow for the event as a whole. Dana White will obviously still try and do everything in his power to make it as stacked as possible, but Alex is a rare breed of fighter who has been able to reach an entirely new level of superstardom.

Whatever the case may be, all we can really do is hope that we get to see one of the most unique fighters of all time get into the cage again sooner rather than later. Who knows, maybe he will end up squaring off against the actual UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at some point in the future.