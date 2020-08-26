UFC and Strikeforce alum, Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller has been arrested, and subsequently charged with multiple felony disorders in Newport Beach, California.

The 39-year-old North Carolina native is currently being held at a jail, without bail – following an initial arrest on August 21. Miller, who is currently on a period of probation following a prior domestic violence incident, has been charged with a slew of felonies according to a report from MMA Fighting. Among them, first-degree burglary, grand theft auto and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Miller has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him, ahead of a hearing on September 2.

Miller gained notable notoriety as host of Bully Beatdown, a reality television programme on MTV which ran from March 2009 till January 2012. In his mixed martial arts career, the Georgia resident has featured under the UFC, now-defunct Strikeforce and WEC, banners – as well as brief stints with Dream and Venator FC.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has lodged highlight career wins over former UFC welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler, Bellator alumnus, Toby Imada, PRIDE veteran, Denis Kang, former Strikeforce middleweight title challenger, Tim Kennedy, and legendary catch-wrestler, Kazushi ‘The Gracie Killer’ Sakuraba. Miller also featured as a coach on a memorable season of The Ultimate Fighter – losing via knockout to former middleweight gold holder, Michael Bisping.

The latest involvement with law enforcement continues a pattern of colourful incidents involving the man often referred to as, ‘Mayhem’ Miller. In August 2013 – Miller was arrested on charges of domestic violence, with all charges eventually dropped. The following year, Miller was involved in a well-documented five-hour standoff with a SWAT team, also in California – where he engaged on his official Twitter account throughout.

Miller was also infamously involved in the Strikeforce: Nashville post-fight brawl, following Jake Shields win over Dan Henderson. Entering the cage and demanding a rematch from Shields during the decorated grappler’s post-fight interview – Miller was confronted by Shields’ teammates, Gilbert Melendez, as well as Nick and Nate Diaz where he was attacked on the canvas.

With a professional record of 28-10, Miller is also recognised for his extravagant ring walks when he competed on the Japanese circuit throughout his eighteen-year career. Ending his career with a three-fight skid, Miller last featured opposite Mattia Schiavolin under the previously mentioned Venator FC banner back in May of 2016 – dropping a second-round rear-naked choke defeat.