Former UFC Middleweight Jason Miller Gets One Year In Prison After Guilty Plea

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight Jason “Mayhem” Miller has been sentenced to one year in prison after his latest guilty plea.

After a string of legal issues over the years, Miller pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of vandalism and a misdemeanor count of violating a protective stay-away order according to court records found by The Orange County Register.

Miller was arrested in October last year after vandalizing his one-time girlfriend’s La Habra residence. In the process, he also violated a stay-away order. He has been in custody since, and will now serve one year behind bars.

The 37-year-old, who also used to compete for Strikeforce, last competed in mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2016 when he was submitted by Mattia Schiavolin at Venator FC3.

He has only fought three times in total since 2011 and had lost his previous two fights in the UFC as well to Michael Bisping and C.B. Dolloway.

Hopefully, he gets his life back on track following this latest one-year sentence.