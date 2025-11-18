Why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is Not Happening: UFC Insider Reveals

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is a dream fight that many fans yearn to see, but a former UFC titleholder doesn’t see the super fight being one that happens any time soon. Michael Bisping was discussing this on his YouTube channel in the wake of Makhachev becoming the welterweight champion at UFC 322, as Bisping said,

“Ilia Topura is going to come out and say that because he wants that fight. Could you imagine if Ilia Topuria was afforded the ability to go up and become a three-weight division champion? Again, I say it all the time, no one’s ever done that. I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen here just yet. I think Ilia’s going to defend.” We don’t know who it’s going to be, could be Arman Tsarukyan because he’s fighting [Dan Hooker] next week in Qatar. It could be Paddy [Pimblett], it could be Justin Gaethje, but he’s going to fight one of those. He’s [Ilia’s] probably gonna defend a couple of more times as well before he even thinks about going up to welterweight.”

Islam Makhachev’s queue of contenders at 170 pounds, per Bisping

With the stacked cluster of contenders at 170 pounds, newly minted kingpin Islam Makhachev will also have a dearth of hungry, divisionally relevant contenders to first deal with before an Ilia Topuria cross-divisional bout, as Bisping continued,