When Alex Pereira began his UFC career in 2021, his rival was then-middleweight champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya. Having already beaten him twice in kickboxing, every hardcore fan knew their paths were destined to cross again, only this time in the sport of MMA. After only three bouts in the promotion, Alex was given a title shot against Israel at UFC 281 in November 2022. He won via TKO in the fifth round, instantly becoming a UFC legend.

Alex was later knocked out in their rematch, and instead of pursuing a trilogy fight, he chose to move up to the light heavyweight division, where he quickly captured another title. Since then, Israel Adesanya has become one of Alex’s most vocal supporters. The UFC Hall of Famer recently posted his reaction to his former rival’s first-round knockout win to reclaim the light heavyweight belt.

“It’s over, Chama!” – Stylebender reacts to Alex’s KO

The former champion commentated his reaction to a YouTube audience, saying to fans during the fight, “He’s getting close, he’s got him where he wants him!” in immediate excitement as Alex closed the distance on Magomed Ankalaev. “He’s not fucking around, holy shit!” Stylebender pointed out that Alex was being pushed back in their previous fight, but now he was not allowing that to happen by closing the space so quickly. “He can throw the right kick now. Oh, he’s on! I see it, look at the eyes,” he added, clapping when Alex landed the hard right hand on the champion. “It’s over. Chama!”

It is touching as a fan to see former rivals in the sport support one another so deeply. Israel and Alex have fought each other several times across multiple sports and years. The “buckets of respect,” as Jon Anik would say, is very apparent.

Moments like this remind fans that competition at the highest level can evolve into mutual admiration. In the end, legacy is not just built through victories, but through the respect earned along the way.