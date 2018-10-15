Floyd Mayweather Responds To Khabib’s Callout

In the weeks following his one-sided submission win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Khabib is living the high life. The UFC lightweight champion has a $2 million dollar offer rolling in from rapper 50 Cent. But that’s not good enough. He recently shot for the moon and called out boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The callout was perhaps a barb at McGregor’s boxing loss to “Money” in 2017. It’s hard to imagine any plausible scenario where Khabib and Mayweather lock it up in any form of combat sports. Sure, Khabib dropped McGregor with a right hand, but wrestling is his dominant skillset. Mayweather doesn’t want anything to do with that in the Octagon.

However, he obviously won’t resist an opportunity to keep his name in the headlines. “Money” responded to Khabib’s callout this morning by telling CBS, Showtime, and MGM Grand to “get out the checkbook”:

On the surface, it’s safe to say those three major entities won’t be getting out the checkbook for any Khabib vs. Mayweather fight. Neither one could top the other in their respective skill. The gap is simply that wide.

Also, it’s fair to wonder if Khabib is truly a big enough name to get Mayweather into the ring. Two weeks ago you may have said no immediately, but his scope is obviously growing exponentially after his win over McGregor.

But hey, we never thought McGregor would box Mayweather either. The 50-0 boxing great has been teasing a move to mixed martial arts for some time. It just doesn’t seem realistic at this point.