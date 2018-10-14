Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Out Floyd Mayweather

Whether Khabib Nurmagomedov is claiming Conor McGregor’s bus attack was a UFC setup, responding to 50 Cent’s $2 million offer, or calling out the greatest boxer of all-time, he’s simply dominating the headlines.

Khabib dug his heels in earlier this week when he took to social media to further explain his side of the UFC 229 brawl. He expressed his willingness to walk away from the UFC if the promotion does indeed fire his longtime friend and training partner Zubaira Tukhugov.

Now Khabib sys he wants to follow his rival Conor McGregor right into the squared circle.

Boxing manager DeJuan Blake posted an Instagram video showing the Dagestani posing with Mayweather Productions CEO Leonard Ellerbe. To say Khabib looked happy would be an understatement.

“Hey, let’s go, Floyd, we have to fight now,” a smiling Khabib said. “50 and 0 versus 27 and 0, two guys who never lose. Let’s go, why not? Because in the jungle, only one king. Of course, I’m the king, because he can not drop McGregor, but I drop him easily, that’s why let’s go.”

Oddly enough, Khabib became the first fighter to drop McGregor in a fight. Not even the great Floyd Mayweather Jr. was able to knock down the brash Irishman in a 10-round boxing match last August.

It’s highly unlikely Khabib and Mayweather will ever meet each other in any form of combat. That’s especially true since both Nurmagomedov and McGregor have been suspended pending an investigation by the NSAC for their parts in the UFC 229 melee.

But hey, Khabib is doing all the right things to assume the mantle of MMA’s biggest star.