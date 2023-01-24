Floyd Mayweather set to face ex-Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers in boxing match

Former five-division boxing world champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has announced his latest exhibition opponent.

Over four years since his last professional bout, Mayweather will now enter his sixth exhibition bout. The 45-year-old has fought an array of opposition, from kickboxers to influencers; now though Mayweather will turn his attention to former member of the Geordie Shore cast, Aaron Chalmers.

Chalmers turned his attention to fighting following his time on reality television, making his professional MMA debut in May 2017. Chalmers earned himself a 5-2 record, picking up wins on BAMMA and Bellator before turning his attention to boxing, making his debut in June of last year.

Floyd Mayweather talks matchup

Mayweather was originally tipped to face Muay Thai fighter, Liam Harrison, but 37-year-old was forced out due to a knee injury.

“I was originally supposed to face a different opponent, but injuries happen and I’m glad that Aaron Chalmers could step up so that we could give the fans what they want,” said Mayweather.

“The fans in the UK have always been great to me and supported me throughout my career, so an event like this has been a long time coming. I’m excited to add more history to the O2 Arena in London.”

While facing one of the greatest boxer ever is a certainly a tall order, Chalmers seems up for the test and happy compete against someone of Mayweather calibre.

“I’ve been training with Adam Booth in the boxing gym and I’m eager to make a name for myself in the boxing world.

“I jumped on this opportunity immediately. It’s an honour to share the ring with one of the greatest fighters of all time and I’m definitely going to take advantage of it.” (H/T Sky Sports)

Even at his age, Mayweather still seems set on boxing regularly, all be it against low-level competition and shows no signs of slowing down.

Floyd Mayweather’s last professional fight

Weill you be watching Floyd Mayweather Vs. Aaron Chalmers?