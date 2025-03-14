Fitness Expert: “Joe Rogan Took Extreme Measures to Avoid the Hollywood Health Trap”

Joe Rogan has gone a long way to maintain his health.

That’s no easy task, especially for a guy whose net worth reportedly exceeds a whopping $200 million. Many times, that kind of money encourages people to enjoy the wrong things in excess whether it be food, alcohol, or drugs. However, Rogan has gone to extreme measures to avoid those Hollywood-esque pitfalls according to Dr. Mike Israetel, a sports science and nutrition expert.

Best known for his YouTube channel Renaissance Periodization, Israetel commended Rogan for taking his health seriously and being consistent despite all the temptation that comes with being rich and famous.

“To Joe’s huge credit, he’s a rich-ass, ultra-successful, syndicated show host, comedian guy,” Iraetel said in a recent video. “That’s who Joe is and was before he got his super reputable podcast fame arc. “Here’s how you construct someone who’s healthy in their later years, has been in Hollywood forever, is a Caucasian male, and has tons of money. That always leads to great health, right? No, wait—it mostly leads to alcoholism, being insanely out of shape, and having a heart attack at 51. “Joe took such a concerted effort with his health and body composition. He trains so much. At the end of the day, regardless of which way you go—low carb, high carb—Joe gives a damn about what goes into his body. And Joe Rogan has the one critical Sword of Damocles weapon against being in shitty shape: consistency.”

Joe Rogan details his daily cold plunge

One of Rogan’s regular routines is a daily cold plunge followed by some time in the sauna. It’s probably one of the least favorite parts of the popular podcaster’s day, but it’s one that Rogan continues to power through.

“I don’t recommend doing that. But three minutes is nothing,” Rogan said during a 2023 episode of his JRE podcast. “Three minutes is normal. It’s like I don’t like it, which is why I do it. Like every morning, ‘Maybe today I shouldn’t do the sauna’. Shut up pu*sy. ‘Maybe today I won’t wake up with a cold lunge’. Shut up pus*y.”

Rogan, 57, is also a BJJ black belt and a regular practitioner of both kickboxing and taekwondo. Rogan earned a black belt at Jean Jacques Machado’s academy in 2012. He also received a black belt in 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu from famed instructor Eddie Bravo.