What’s the Truth Behind Cold Exposure Therapy? Why It Could Be Sabotaging Your Progress

Is cold exposure therapy really that good for you?

Also known as cryotherapy, cold exposure therapy is the therapeutic practice of exposing your body to cold temperatures to reduce body heat to help with pain and inflammation. Professional athletes also use it as a method of recovery following rigorous workouts, but is it really the way to go?

According to Dr. Michael Israetel, PhD, otherwise known as Dr. Mike from the YouTube channel Renaissance Periodization believes that cold exposure could actually hinder one’s ability to gain muscle and even raise the risk of injury.

“Cold exposure does very poorly for gains,” Israetel said in a recent video. “If you do it before training, it cools the muscle and connective tissue, making them literally more brittle—in the physics sense, more brittle. “And if you do it pre-training or somehow in training, like if you’re too cold between sets, there’s a much, much higher injury risk. So, unless you do cold exposure, then rewarm up, and then train—like Joe Rogan does—it’s not a good idea. It is not a good idea to be cold pre- and during training for straight-up injury risk by itself. “If you are getting cold exposure after training, you are harming yourself—well, not harming, sorry—preventing yourself from getting as jacked as possible.”

Cold exposure therapy can be anything from a cold shower to the use of ice packs, but ice baths seem to be the method that has become increasingly popular in recent years.

YouTube Commenters come to the defense of Cold Exposure Therapy

While most of the commenters on YouTube are not world-class athletes, many of them were quick to defend CET and how something as simple as starting their day with a cold shower has positively impacted their lives.