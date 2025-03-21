First-Ever Global Fight League Events Coming in May!

ByCraig Pekios
First-Ever Global Fight League Events Coming in May!

We are only two months away from the Global Fight League‘s debut!

According to a report from Ariel Helwani, the new team-based MMA promotion will officially kick off this May with a two-night event emanating from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

image 28

“Global Fight League is moving towards having its debut events on May 24 and 25 at the Shrine Auditorium is Los Angeles, sources say,” Helwani posted on X. “The events – as well as their promoter’s license has been approved by the California State Athletic Commission, I’m told.”

In addition to the debut dates, Helwani revealed four fights that are expected to go down during the two-night event:

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev's Next Fight: The Undefeated 'Borz' Takes on the Middleweight King Dricus du Plessis
GmhKDOEaEAIzLyQ

Global Fight League has not officially announced the above dates, but the promotion did repost Helwani’s comments on X, all but confirming the authenticity of the information.

Many more MMA stars could make their Global Fight League Debut this may

The GFL announced a slew of matchups last month, including a long-awaited rematch between former UFC middleweight champions Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold.

GjsRVV1XwAAk1hd

Other fans unveiled were Fabricio Werdum vs. Frank Mir and Yoel Romero vs. Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua. With Mir recently undergoing emergency surgery, he likely won’t be competing in May.

During the first-ever GLF live draft in January, a slew of MMA legends and notable prospects were revealed to be part of the organization, including ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt, Paige VanZant, Andrei Arlovski, Holly Holm, Junior dos Santos, Bi Nguyen, Kayla Hracho, Tyron Woodley, and many more.

READ MORE:  Demetrious Johnson Doubts Rodtang Will Ever Compete in MMA But "He Wants To"
image 29

READ MORE:  The Unlikely PED? Demetrious Johnson Explains How Smoking Weed Changed His Fitness Game

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts