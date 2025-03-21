First-Ever Global Fight League Events Coming in May!

We are only two months away from the Global Fight League‘s debut!

According to a report from Ariel Helwani, the new team-based MMA promotion will officially kick off this May with a two-night event emanating from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

“Global Fight League is moving towards having its debut events on May 24 and 25 at the Shrine Auditorium is Los Angeles, sources say,” Helwani posted on X. “The events – as well as their promoter’s license has been approved by the California State Athletic Commission, I’m told.”

In addition to the debut dates, Helwani revealed four fights that are expected to go down during the two-night event:

Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis

Uriah Faber vs. Ranan Barao

Benson Henderson vs. Anthony Pettis

Douglas Lima vs. Uriah Hall

Global Fight League has not officially announced the above dates, but the promotion did repost Helwani’s comments on X, all but confirming the authenticity of the information.

Many more MMA stars could make their Global Fight League Debut this may

The GFL announced a slew of matchups last month, including a long-awaited rematch between former UFC middleweight champions Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold.

Other fans unveiled were Fabricio Werdum vs. Frank Mir and Yoel Romero vs. Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua. With Mir recently undergoing emergency surgery, he likely won’t be competing in May.

During the first-ever GLF live draft in January, a slew of MMA legends and notable prospects were revealed to be part of the organization, including ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt, Paige VanZant, Andrei Arlovski, Holly Holm, Junior dos Santos, Bi Nguyen, Kayla Hracho, Tyron Woodley, and many more.