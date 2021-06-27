Conor McGregor needs to go for the finish against Dustin Poirier.

That’s according to Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi who was commenting on the trilogy match set to take place July 10 at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

The rematch in January earlier this year, of course, saw Poirier mix things up with takedowns and leg kicks before ultimately knocking McGregor out to get the win.

McGregor will undoubtedly make adjustments going into the trilogy, but should not look to outpoint Poirier over five rounds according to Zahabi. Instead, he should do what he’s best at — finishing fights with a knockout punch.

“Conor McGregor has a big chance,” Zahabi said on his YouTube channel recently. “Number one, he has to eliminate those leg kicks. Two, he’s got to strike like he used to strike, ten to twenty precise, powerful strikes. Not more.

“In my opinion, when Conor McGregor is in there and is trying to be like a boxer, boxers want to add up strikes… I think Conor has to move away from this kind of thinking completely. He’s a finisher, he doesn’t win decisions. … He’s blessed with the gift of finishing. He has to go in there thinking, ‘I can’t get into a trench war.” That trench war is exactly where Poirier thrives.”

Zahabi went on to add that he sees this as a 50-50 fight, but as far as McGregor’s keys to winning are concerned, it all boils down to one thing alone.

“… He needs to control the pace and get a killshot,” Zahabi added. “It’s a killshot or lose.”

Do you agree? Or do you think McGregor is capable of winning a decision?