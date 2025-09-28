MMA Fighter Breaks Silence Following Bizarre Instant Tap-Out: ‘That Was Conscious Rebellion’

MMA fighter Marcin Szoltysik is shedding some light on his infamous insta-tap over the weekend.

While most MMA fans had their eyes on UFC Perth and the PFL’s back-to-back events overseas, Babilon MMA 54 offered up an eight-fight card in Poland that was set to feature a heavyweight scrap between Jacek Kujtowski and Marcin Szoltysik.

Just as the fight began, Szoltysik kneeled on the canvas and tapped out, causing widespread confusion throughout the venue and on social media.

What is going on here?



Fighter taps before fight begins… 🤔



pic.twitter.com/0PFUrfupbZ — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) September 27, 2025



Speculation immediately ran rampant online, with some believing it was nothing more than cowardice. However, Szoltysik attempted to offer some insight into the controversial decision.

“I went into the octagon and immediately submitted,” Szoltysik’s message read (via international MMA expert Matysek). “It wasn’t weakness, that was conscious rebellion. It was rebellion against the liars and manipulators who claim to be my team, but in reality, treat their fighters as tools for their own gain. “From the beginning, they deliberately didn’t support my preparations — they wanted me to be unprepared and easily replaceable. They don’t care about sport, passion, or dedication — only about money and connections. They tried to turn me into ‘cannon fodder,’ just like they’d done with others before. I won’t let that happen. “Opponent has nothing to do with this, I have every respect for him. I apologized to him personally in the Octagon, because that’s how you should treat a true warrior. I also apologize to the fans — my heart breaks, and tears come to my eyes, but I couldn’t do otherwise. Dignity and honor are above all else. “This was my cry of protest against the lies, manipulation, and exploitation of athletes. I will not be sold. Enough is enough.”

Szoltysik isn’t the first athlete to believe their team set them up to fail. Lower-tier gyms often agree to supply a specific number of fighters to fill positions at an event. Less ethical gyms may do this by using underprepared students who stand little chance against more experienced opponents.

However, it is uncommon for the ‘cannon fodder’ to reach the cage before choosing not to proceed with the fight.

Clearly, this was not one of those cases.