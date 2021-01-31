2021 is an exciting year for MMA fans, with a huge roster of UFC fights throughout the current season. However with the upcoming UFC 258 fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, the highly anticipated fight headlining on the 13th of February, now is the prime time to place your bets and gauge the potential outcome of this round based on the statistical odds.

Why the Fight is Important

With Usman staking his welterweight title, the showdown between the two can either end catastrophically or triumphantly for either side, depending on your bias. The building anticipation to this fight is as a result of the original match being initially scheduled in the previous summer, yet due to Burns refusing to take part due to COVID-19 and Usman’s unprecedented takeout of Jorge Masdival, the match had to be rescheduled several months in the future.

This has created an opportunity for both parties to continue building their fan bases and establish themselves as the favourite. Now that the fight has the scheduled go ahead to carry out on February 13th at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, tensions are building as to who could potentially seize (or maintain) the welterweight title and succeed in the headline match.

Odds

Usman being the reigning champion has allowed him to establish a strong reputation for his success in his career, as demonstrated by his current 16 match winning streak and his perfect 11-0 throughout his career. Opening as a previous -205 favourite for the originally scheduled match with Burns has now increased to a -250 due to his opening in UFC 258. The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ is evidently in an advantaged position due to his prior wins and his wrestling status.

Burns currently maintains a +200 underdog status, but has previously demonstrated his potential after his substantial six figure win against Tyron Woodley, the previous May. However, despite both of these odds, Burns contrasting aptitude for grappling and Usman’s improved talent for striking could drastically alter the outcome of this match – yet only time will tell.

Betting Offers

Due to this event being around two weeks away, many online betting sites and casinos will not currently have access to these odds and allow any current bets to be placed, however, there are of course exceptions to this. By deciding on your trusted and preferred sportsbook, you will be able to place your bets based on the provided odds when the company receives access to them.

Additionally, many casinos such as Paddy Power and Bet 365 are promoting schemes where you can receive free bets on your favourite UFC matches. Whilst some require initial deposits, many sportsbooks aim to catch the attention of gamblers by offering the potential of no strings attached, free bet up to a specified limit. Others such as 888Sport are offering a free £30 bonus bet and an additional £10 to spend in their online casinos if you place a deposit of £10 minimum on a UFC bet, which if you intend to try and bet on a variety of odds at high stakes, is a prime opportunity for you.

However, in order to claim these betting offers you need to be a new customer to whatever betting site is offering your ideal incentive, as pre existing customers are seldom included in promotional deals involving free payouts. So if a free bet is something that piques your interest, try signing up to a new sportsbook and place your bets via this platform to claim any potential rewards and maximise your earnings.