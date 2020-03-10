Felicia Spencer Wants To Spoil Amanda Nunes’ Planned Title Defense

Spread the word!













Felicia Spencer knows she is expected to lose when she battles Amanda Nunes, but she plans on spoiling that.

In the co-main event of UFC 250, Nunes is set to defend her featherweight strap against Spencer. Should Nunes win, she would be the first champ-champ to defend both belts, so the Canadian knows that is what everyone wants.

Yet, some were wondering if Nunes would even defend the featherweight belt but Spencer always knew it was going to happen.

“I was pretty confident that she would,” Spencer told MMA Junkie. “I think pretty early on, she’s been saying that she wanted to defend both belts. It’s not really ever a concern. I know that my division is so young in the UFC and kind of still a little bit uncertain that I don’t put all of my eggs into one basket. So I don’t expect too much. But it’s really nice that she’s going to be the first to attempt to defend her belt in two divisions. Hopefully I’ll spoil the plans of having a successful defense of the belt, unfortunately.”

Although Amanda Nunes has looked unbeatable, Spencer says she sees some areas where she can have success.

“There’s some openings that are left where Amanda’s been able to capitalize on it. I just have to make sure that I don’t have any openings, unnecessary openings,” she said. “There’s definitely some things to pay attention to with (Nunes’) last fight. But I know it’s not always a reflection of how the future fights can go, or a full reflection of her skill set. But I think there’s some places that I can excel in the clinch or on the ground. So yeah – I’m excited to start breaking it down, though.”

Currently, she is a massive underdog but Felicia Spencer is confident she’ll hear ‘And New’ at UFC 250.

