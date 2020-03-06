Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer Slated For UFC 250

Spread the word!













Amanda Nunes is set to defend her women’s featherweight title next.

As per ESPN, the two-weight champion faces Felicia Spencer in a 145-pound title fight at UFC 250 which takes place May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“Breaking: Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, per Dana White,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto wrote. “First defense of the 145 pound belt. And Spencer, whew. She will have fought Cyborg Justino and Amanda Nunes within a span of 10 months.”

It will be the first featherweight title defense for “The Lioness” since she first won the belt at UFC 232 in December 2018 when she knocked out Cris Cyborg.

She followed it up with successful bantamweight title defenses against Holly Holm and most recently, Germaine de Randamie.

As for Spencer, she is back in the win column after an impressive first-round TKO victory over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos at UFC Norfolk this past weekend. It puts her at 2-1 with the promotion with her sole defeat coming against Cyborg last year. She now has an opportunity to become a UFC champion in just her fourth fight with the promotion.

UFC 250 will already play host to a bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo. It should be interesting to see which title fight gets to headline the pay-per-view with many expecting it to be the bantamweight showdown.

What do you think of the fight? And who do you have winning it?