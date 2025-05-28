Fedor vs. Mike Tyson: MMA Titan Meets Boxing Icon in Crossover Fight of the Century

ByTimothy Wheaton
Fedor vs. Tyson: MMA Titan Meets Boxing Icon in Crossover Fight of the Century

If you thought the era of the “freakshow fight” was over, think again. Mike Tyson, boxing’s most notorious heavyweight, has just been offered a comeback bout by Kazakhstan’s Alash Pride League – this time against Fedor Emelianenko, the man many call the greatest MMA fighter to never set foot in MMA.

Think Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki, or Kimbo Slice vs. Dada 5000 – matchups that are less about rankings and more about seeing what happens when you toss two legends (or two oddballs) into the ring and let the chips fall where they may.

Fedor vs. Mike Tyson

Now, let’s meet the players. “Iron” Mike Tyson hardly needs an introduction, but here’s the refresher: youngest heavyweight champion in history, two-time world champion, and owner of 44 knockouts in a 50-win career. Tyson’s rise was meteoric, he unified the heavyweight division by age 21 and became a pop culture icon, equal parts menace and marvel. His career had its share of controversy and comebacks, but his power and persona have made him a legend in and out of the ring.

Mike Tyson
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Mike Tyson (in black short) and Jake Paul (in silver short) exchange punches during their heavyweight world titles of the Premiere Boxing Championship on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States on November 15, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Across the aisle is Fedor Emelianenko, known as “The Last Emperor.” Fedor is MMA royalty, a Russian heavyweight who terrorized the PRIDE circuit in Japan during the 2000s, going unbeaten for nearly a decade and racking up wins over a who’s who of the sport: Nogueira, Cro Cop, Coleman, and more. Fedor’s style was all business – stoic, technical, and devastating. He finished his career with a record of 40 wins, 7 losses, and 1 no contest, and is widely considered the best heavyweight ever in MMA.

The proposed Tyson-Emelianenko clash fits squarely into the “freakshow” tradition: an ageing boxing icon versus an MMA legend, both well past their prime, meeting under unclear rules for the entertainment of the masses. The APL hasn’t said whether this will be a boxing match or something more exotic, but the safe money is on boxing. Fedor himself has said he’s done with MMA but would like to try his hand at the sweet science.

As the combat sports world braces for another round of spectacle over sport, one thing’s for sure: the freakshow fight is alive and well, and it’s still packing them in. Mike Tyson vs. Fedor may not settle any debates about the best of all time, but it will almost certainly answer the question: what happens when you put two legends in a ring and let the circus begin?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Mike Tyson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Starting 5″at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

