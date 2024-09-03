Fedor Emelianenko vs. Andrei Arlovski 2 in boxing for later this year

Nearly fifteen years after their first meeting, Fedor Emelianenko and Andrei Arlovski are likely to meet again in a boxing match rumored for late 2024.

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Andrei Arlovski 2

The heavyweight great Fedor Emelianenko and former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski first met in 2009 at an Affliction event, sponsored by M-1 and Donald Trump. The two traded hands, with the quick Arlovski getting the better of the Russian. But, the UFC champion jumped for a flying knee attack and Emelianenko countered with a flush overhand which knocked Arlovski late in round 1.

Now, the two aged fighters are looking to meet once again but this time under boxing rules. It seems a match may be booked in RCC Fights.

“The Last Emperor” Emelianenko is the greatest heavyweight fighter in MMA history having beaten a cavalcade of impressive names including UFC champions Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Frank Mir, Tim Sylvia, Arlovski, Mark Coleman, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, and kickboxing greats Mirko Cro Cop and Semmy Schilt.

The Russian athlete has a background in Combat Sambo and was a staple of both PRIDE FC, Strikeforce, and Bellator MMA. His last win was a first-round knockout against the US-born Timothy Johnson in 2021.

Former UFC heavyweight champion “The Pitbull” Andrei Arlovski, of Belarus, was a standout athlete in the early 2000s due to his incredibly quick hands. He had an MMA stretching from 1999 to 2024. He finished his UFC career on a four-fight losing streak.

Now, it seems, Emelianenko and Arlovski are looking to lace up the gloves once again but this time under Queensbury rules.