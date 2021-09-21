Fedor Emelianenko has given his opinion on the presence of ring girls in MMA after Khabib Nurmagomedov called them the most “useless” people in the sport.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts,” Nurmagomedov said at a recent press conference in Moscow, Russia. “What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen.”

“I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion.”

“For example, I sit with my father. Every person has his own preferences, the culture and values. I come to Fight Night, sit with my father. These people are passing by and showing that it is the second round. But no one looks at the plate,” Nurmagomedov added.

“I feel uncomfortable with my father. I am not against it. If you want you can do it, but don’t impose it to me, do it aside. There are the designated places for it. I think we must not mix all of it. This is my private opinion.”

Emelianenko was asked if he agrees with Nurmagomedov during a recent interview with Fighting Flashback ahead of his Bellator 269 match-up with Timothy Johnson on October 23,

“The girls are showing the number of the round…[Round shaped] plates. The only [thing] is to dress them more decent.”

When pressed on the subject of ring girls in MMA, Emelianenko seemed unconcerned about the debate and tried to bring the interview back to relevant subject matters.

“You know I don’t have [anything to do with it]. I have enough problems and affairs of my team and my family to not fill my head with stupid things.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

