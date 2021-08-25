It’s safe to say Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t a fan of ring card girls in MMA.

‘The Eagle’ has been speaking to media about a variety of topics after signing a $7 million deal with Gorilla Energy.

When the topic of ring card girls came up, Nurmagomedov didn’t hold back.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts,” Nurmagomedov said. “What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen.”

“I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion…

“For example, I sit with my father. Every person has his own preferences, the culture and values. I come to Fight Night, sit with my father. These people are passing by and showing that it is the second round. But no one looks at the plate,” Nurmagomedov added.

“I feel uncomfortable with my father. I am not against it. If you want you can do it, but don’t impose it to me, do it aside. There are the designated places for it. I think we must not mix all of it. This is my private opinion.” (Transcribed by Middle Easy)

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov? Is the presence of ring card girls at MMA events unnecessary?