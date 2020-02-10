Fedor Emelianenko Advises Khabib To ‘Patch Up’ His Striking

Spread the word!













Fedor Emelianenko wants UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to “patch up” his striking game.

Nurmagomedov is currently the 155-pound champion of the world in the UFC and is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a record of 28-0. He has established himself as one of the most dominant champions the sport has ever seen. Over the course of his career Nurmagomedov has picked up wins over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Al Iaquinta, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and more.

A large part of that dominance comes via Nurmagomedov’s elite grappling game, which nobody has been able to find an answer for thus far. With that being said, Nurmagomedov’s fellow countryman, and MMA heavyweight legend, Fedor Emelianenko, has offered his thoughts on “The Eagle.”

Speaking to LowKing.pl, Emelianenko praised Nurmagomedov while also suggesting the lightweight champion “patch up” his striking game.

“Khabib has found his style, wins by using his strengths. That’s good because he is a UFC champion and uses his strengths. In these elements he stands above his rivals,” Emelianenko said.

“However, Khabib must, of course, patch the gaps in its technique. For example, in the technique of punches and kicks. But he also does everything right. He also has time to polish these techniques to become even better.”

Nurmagomedov might want to do exactly that, as he’s preparing to defend his title against who many suggest will be the toughest opponent of his career in Tony Ferguson. The pair will headline the UFC 249 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18. Ferguson is currently on an amazing 12-fight win streak in the UFC’s most talent-stacked division.

Now, he has the opportunity to become the first-ever fighter in MMA history to defeat Nurmagomedov. Emelianenko, on the other hand, is in the middle of his retirement tour with Bellator. He defeated Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in December from Japan to get back in the win column.

