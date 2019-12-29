Fedor Emelianenko Eliminates Rampage Jackson, Retires – Bellator 237 Highlights

Spread the word!













Fedor Emelianenko’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career has seemingly come to an end.

In tonight’s (Sat. December 28, 2019) Bellator 237 main event from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, Emelianenko picked up a big first-round knockout win over fellow MMA heavyweight legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. After exchanging strikes for the first few opening minutes, Emelianenko landed a huge blow that face-planted Jackson to the canvas.

“The Last Emperor” got in one more shot before the referee stepped in to wave the action off. After the win, Emelianenko announced that he is likely ending his MMA career in the country in which he built his amazing legacy.

Check out Emelianenko’s big knockout win over Jackson below.

What did you think of Emelianenko’s knockout win over Jackson?