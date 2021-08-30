Fans and attendees over the age of 16 are reportedly set to require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter the Etihad Arena and attend UFC 267 on October 30. from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



According to a report from MMA Junkie reporter, Nolan King, fans over the age of 16 will require proof of full and complete vaccination against the novel coronavirus in order to attend UFC 267, while attendees under the age of 16 will require a negative COVID-19 PRC test dating up to 48-hours prior to the event in order to enter the arena. King also reported that rules laid out regarding inoculation apply to “guests attending the event.“



“Per source, adults attending #UFC267 in Abu Dhabi (, UAE) will need to provide proof of full vaccination through @AlHosnApp,” King tweeted this evening. “Those under the age of 16 will need to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test from up to 48 hours prior to the event. For those asking about fighters, corners, etc., the above rules are for “guests attending the event.”“



At the time of publication, it is currently unknown if competing fighters, their teams of cornering parties will require proof of full vaccination in order to compete at UFC 267, however, of note, UFC president, Dana White recently claimed that he would never force a fighter to vaccinated themselves in order to compete.



“I would never tell another human being what to do with their body,” White said. “If you want to get vaccinated, that’s up to you. That’s your choice. You’re never going to hear me say I’m going to force people to get vaccinated. Never gonna happen.“



Of note recently, one-time vacant lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler claimed that he would not get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the Pfizer BioNTech vaccination obtaining full FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval.



The promotion officially announced a pairing of Chandler and former interim lightweight gold holder, Justin Gaethje over the weekend, which is scheduled to take place at UFC 268 on November 6. at Madison Square Garden.



The state of New York recently introduced a mandate which is set to come into effect next month, which would require proof of vaccination in order to enter a restaurant, gym or entertainment venue.

UFC 267 features a championship doubleheader between light heavyweight titleholder, Jan Blachowicz and challenger, Glover Teixeira — as well as a bantamweight title re-run between Aljamain Sterling and former gold holder, Petr Yan.