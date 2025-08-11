Fans Tell Conor McGregor to Hang It Up After Pad-Work Reveal

The internet does not lie, and the internet certainly does not hold back when it comes to calling out what it sees. Conor McGregor discovered this harsh truth after posting his latest training footage, where fans witnessed what appeared to be a shell of the once-explosive fighter who terrorized the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Conor McGregor’s New Training Footage

The Dublin native, who has not stepped foot inside the octagon since his leg-breaking defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, shared pad work footage that immediately triggered a wave of unforgiving commentary from the MMA community. What fans saw was not the lightning-fast precision that once made Conor McGregor a knockout artist, but rather what appeared to be labored movements from a 37-year-old who has spent more time in nightclubs than training camps.

Let’s get some REAL ENERGY in! ⚡️



You know you want to see it. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/tOBXJjpttu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 10, 2025

The responses came swift and merciless. “Stuck in the mud” became the rallying cry for viewers who watched Conor McGregor’s strikes land with all the urgency of a weekend warrior at a local gym. Fans compared his speed to Donald Cerrone at 45, a particularly cutting observation considering Cerrone fought well into his late thirties before finally hanging up his gloves. The assessment was simple: McGregor looked slow, really slow.

“Too slow” appeared repeatedly in comment sections, as did variations of the sentiment that the former champion should “stay retired”. The harshest critics went further, suggesting that any ranked fighter would knock him out in his current condition. Some fans even questioned whether they were watching the real McGregor, with one commenter noting they were “convinced McGregor is cloned” because the decline appeared so dramatic.

The training footage revealed more than just diminished speed. Fans pointed out that McGregor performs “the exact same combo in his training footage every time” and suggested he needs new trainers if he wants to be taken seriously. The critique extended beyond technique to conditioning, with observers noting he looked “terrible” and appeared to be carrying excess weight.

Conor McGregor is back in the gym 👀



🎥 @TheNotoriousMMA



pic.twitter.com/57zqt1bSYE — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 10, 2025

Perhaps most damaging was the recurring theme that McGregor has been teasing a return for years without ever committing. “Every couple months we do this same dance,” one fan wrote, capturing the frustration of those who have grown tired of the routine. The sentiment of “wake us when you post saying he started a full camp for a fight that’s already signed” reflected the community’s skepticism about his actual intentions.

Even former UFC fighters joined the pile-on. Cris Cyborg responded to the training footage with laughing emojis, a particularly stinging reaction from a fellow former champion. The message was clear: the MMA elite were not impressed by what they saw.

🤔 Conor McGregor looks the slowest he’s ever looked in a training video.



🇺🇸 Getting back into fighting shape for the White House card?



🎥 @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/e3eZNiH9Iu — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 10, 2025

The timing of the criticism proves particularly brutal given McGregor’s recent attempts to position himself for a potential return. He has re-entered the UFC’s anti-doping testing pool and has been linked to a possible fight at a rumored White House event in 2026. However, the fan reaction to his training footage suggests that many believe his competitive days are behind him.

McGregor’s decline from the fighter who knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to someone described as moving “slow as a snail” represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in modern combat sports. The man who once proclaimed that “precision beats power, timing beats speed” now appears to possess neither the precision nor the timing that made him a global superstar.

The brutal honesty of the fan reaction serves as a harsh reminder that in combat sports, time remains undefeated.

Notorious for more than just his left hand, McGregor’s off-canvas antics have fueled as much chatter as his fighting career. Just weeks before his latest pad-work reveal, he was embroiled in a brawl in Ibiza, where video surfaced of him swinging on bystanders after a night out. He was recently found guilty of sexual assault, plus was seen cheating on his wife. Additionally, he sent dick pics to a rap star and is being sued by a former training partner.