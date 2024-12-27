Conor McGregor training footage mocked by fans on social media: ‘I fear not even Tony Ferguson is this washed’

Hoping to land himself a return to the Octagon in the new year, former champion, Conor McGregor has been ripped on social media by fans of the UFC star — who have poked fun at his bag work striking in recent training footage published by the Dubliner.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder, has been sidelined from combat sports for the last three years-plus, dropping a stunning first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier after fracturing his tibia and fibula.

And booked to return at UFC 303 in the headliner of the International Fight Week card in June, McGregor withdrew from a welterweight clash with Michael Chandler, after fracturing a toe on the same foot in the weeks ahead of the pairing in Las Vegas.

Fans mock latest training footage from Conor McGregor

Remaining in the Middle East over the holiday period with is family in tow, recent footage of McGregor training on the heavy bag ahead of his return to the UFC surfaced online, with fans coming in their droves to mock the Dublin counter striker.

I fear not even Tony Ferguson is this washed pic.twitter.com/cBtGFGeaXb — Sushiboi (@judicarlee_) December 27, 2024

“I fear not even Tony Ferguson is this washed,” A user on X posted.

“He’s (Conor McGregor) not coming back anytime soon,” Another user wrote.

“Looking like a prime Irish Dada 5000,”

“”Stiff as a broad, stuck in the mud” Life goes by fast,”

“205 pounder ahh bag work lmao,”

Claiming recently how he was hoping for some “good news” on his return to combat sports to break in the coming weeks, McGregor boldly claimed he was in initial talks to feature in an exhibition boxing match against WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) star and YouTuber, Logan Paul in a lucrative trip to India.