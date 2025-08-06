Why Artem Lobov is Suing Conor McGregor’s Proper Whiskey Brand: Over $7M In Huge Damages

Artem Lobov has explained why he has chosen to sue former friend Conor McGregor for $7.5 million.

As we know, Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor were pretty close friends once upon a time – and that much is an understatement. The two were often seen together and at one point, Conor even flew across the world to defend Artem after he had an altercation with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Unfortunately, in recent years, their relationship has collapsed. Artem Lobov has claimed that he was instrumental in the creation of Proper Twelve, the whiskey brand that McGregor has been attached to since day one. As such, he’s also decided to sue the Irishman, serving as the latest in a long line of legal issues for the former UFC champion.

In a recent interview, Artem Lobov went into more detail about why exactly he’s opted to go down this route.

Artem Lobov discusses Conor McGregor lawsuit

“Proper Twelve sells around 330,000 cases a year — just in the U.S. It hit a $1 billion valuation in 2–3 years, exactly as I predicted.

“We have all of this in our WhatsApp messages.

“I negotiated the deal, got the distillery on board, and Conor shook my hand saying, ‘Artem, 5% is yours — no matter what.’

“But later, he just turned around and said, ‘F*** off, you have nothing to do with the whiskey.’”

“He told me I had no connection to the whiskey, even though he once offered me a million. Said it was ‘just because’ and meant nothing.

“I’m not just after the money — I want recognition as a co-founder. Without my work, this deal wouldn’t exist. But I was thrown aside.

“No money. No thanks. Not even a ‘Artem helped.’”

Quotes via Home of Fight

It certainly doesn’t seem as if this issue is going to go away anytime soon.