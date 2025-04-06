Chaos in Oktagon: MMA Fans React to Max Holzer Hump Incident Post Fight Brawl “Oh My Days.”

In the Main Event of Oktagon 69, Max Holzer took on Deniz Ilbay in a heated grudge match. The pair of fighters have exchanged heated trash talk over the last 6 months, and finally, the score was settled. When Ilbay and Holzer met each other in the centre of the Westfallenhalle in Dortmund, Holzer came out on top. With that, came controversy, and a brawl.

The Max Holzer hump incident

When the fight was on the feet, it was relatively back and forth, with Ilbay getting the better of most exchanges, but when Holzer took the fight to the ground, it was one-way traffic. Stifler” poured an onslaught on Ilbay, and finished the fight in the 4th round with a Rear Naked Choke. After Ilbay tapped. Holzer got up, kissed his head and humped Ilbay, which caused a brawl. Ilbay ran after Holzer and shoved him through the cage’s open door—a moment of pure chaos.

When asked about the incident in the post-fight interview, Max Holzer said that the corner of Ilbay was calling him disrespectful names, which infuriated Holzer, leading to the incident. In the post-fight press conference, Holzer apologised for his actions to the Oktagon staff, and Ilbay. Ilbay also issued an apology, but declined the handshake offering from Holzer.

Fan reaction

Deniz Ilbay also issued a statement on his social media regarding the brawl and controversy in response to the video going viral:

My statement to what happened last night ! pic.twitter.com/N4IDEO6SWi — Deniz “El Pistolero” Ilbay (@IlbayDeniz) April 6, 2025

The incident was met with a wide range of comments from fans. Many fans called the move unsportsmanlike, and even called for Max Holzer to get banned. Many fans also enjoyed the whole altercation. Calling it funny.

Before the fight, Ilbay’s team often used the phrase “green behind the ears” when describing Holzer. They referred to him as childish. Holzer then decided to walk out on the shoulders of his brother, who was dressed in an inflatable T-Rex costume and had fake green ears on, referencing the prior comments.

Post-fight agreement with Taha

On Friday’s pre-fight press conference, Khalid Taha, who won via 2nd round KO, said that he wanted to fight Holzer next, which was met with a definitive “yes” from Holzer. When asked in the post-fight press conference, the pair of fighters agreed. A potential summer Main Event is set between two of Germany’s top prospects.