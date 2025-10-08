Social Media Explodes as Fans React to Conor McGregor’s 18-month Suspension: ‘He’s a Fraud’

It’s been a rough year for Conor McGregor.

On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the Irish megastar had violated the UFC’s Anti-Doping policy, resulting in an 18-month suspension. Per the report, McGregor missed “three attempted biological sample collections within a 12-month period in 2024.”

It was a somewhat surprising turn of events, considering McGregor recently claimed that he would be returning to the Octagon next summer when the UFC delivers a history-making night of fights at the White House.

Needless to say, the news generated a slew of responses from fans.

“Lol, that’s one way to avoid getting a positive test — just avoid the tests all together,” one user wrote.

“No way! Conor would never!” another added.

“Oh yeah, he’s definitely never fighting again,” a third posted.

Check out a few more reactions below:

Since the infractions occured last year, McGregor’s period of ineligibility actually began on September 20, 2024, and is scheduled to conclude on March 20, 2026. That means McGregor will still be eligible to compete in Washington, D.C. on June 14.

Now that I’ve had a moment to absorb the shock of this news, I guess he got really lucky that his suspension is somehow able to end with just enough time for him to be eligible to compete on the Donald Trump Birthday Bash Dana White House Card,” one user added. “That’s a happy coincidence!”

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Conor McGregor’s Suspension

Perhaps the most hilarious reaction came from McGregor’s fiercest rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ reposted the ESPN news story on Instagram, but made sure to cut the former champ-champ’s head off the post first.

Khabib reposted the news of Conor McGregor’s suspension and cropped his face out 😳 pic.twitter.com/kW69nRwzXD — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 8, 2025



What are your thoughts on Mr. McGregor’s latest blunder?