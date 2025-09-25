Conor McGregor names his price for UFC White House

Controversial former UFC star Conor McGregor has named his price for the upcoming UFC White House event.

As we know, Conor McGregor is a pretty unpredictable guy. He says and does things that often leave many scratching their heads, and as we look ahead to the future, it’s easy to see that trend continuing. With that being said, one thing he’s known for is being a mixed martial arts legend, even though he hasn’t competed in more than four years.

With that being said, the announcement of the UFC White House card seems to have motivated Conor McGregor. The Irishman continues to talk about the possibility of returning to the cage after a long absence, and it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Dana White manages to get him booked.

In a recent series of tweets, however, Conor McGregor made it known that he has a high price.

$100million to fight at the White House along with 100 U.S “Golden Visas” for myself and family and friends



I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again.



A pleasure I never take for granted! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2025

I have so much aggression built up that I must release.



I will throw harder and more venomous than I have ever thrown before.



I have been punching way incredibly harder in my most recent preparative efforts and I delight in the thought of doing it live again.



My shots… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2025

Conor McGregor reveals UFC White House demands

While Conor probably isn’t serious about this figure, it does make you wonder just how much the UFC is willing to offer him in order for him to play a role here.