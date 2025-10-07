Breaking | Conor McGregor Suspended 18 Months for UFC Anti-Doping Violations

Conor McGregor has accepted an 18-month suspension for violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. The sanction is the result of McGregor missing three attempted biological sample collections within a 12-month period in 2024. These missed tests occurred on June 13, September 19, and September 20 of 2024, each classified as “Whereabouts Failures” by Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), the body that manages the UFC’s anti-doping program.

Under UFC regulations, athletes must provide precise whereabouts information at all times to allow unannounced testing. McGregor’s failure to comply with this requirement led to the sanction. CSAD noted that McGregor was recovering from an injury during the time of the missed tests and was not actively preparing for a fight. Throughout the investigation, he cooperated fully, accepted responsibility, and provided detailed information that helped explain the missed tests.

The UFC issued a statement confirming McGregor’s acceptance of the 18-month suspension. The organization reiterated the requirement for athletes to maintain accurate whereabouts information and submit to drug testing without prior warning. The UFC pointed out McGregor’s cooperation and his injury-related circumstances as factors considered in reducing the sanction. The suspension bars McGregor from UFC competition until March 2026. UFC President Dana White has expressed interest in featuring McGregor on the UFC White House card in June 2026 but noted there are no finalized agreements. The UFC reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the integrity of the sport through stringent anti-doping measures.

This suspension effectively pauses McGregor’s ability to compete in UFC events until March 2026. The former two-division UFC champion has not fought since UFC 264 in July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg during his third bout against Dustin Poirier. McGregor was expected to return earlier for a fight against Michael Chandler in June 2024, but that bout was cancelled due to an injury.

McGregor’s 18-month sanction allows for the possibility of a comeback in 2026. UFC President Dana White has indicated interest in having McGregor headline upcoming events, including the UFC White House card scheduled for June 14, 2026. McGregor has submitted four biological samples in 2025, a requirement to remain eligible for competition under UFC’s testing rules.

The UFC’s anti-doping program is administered independently by CSAD and testing is conducted by Drug Free Sport International. All samples are analyzed at a WADA-accredited laboratory to ensure compliance with global anti-doping standards.

Conor McGregor’s Recent Controversies

McGregor has faced a series of controversies outside the octagon that have significantly impacted his public image. In November 2024, he was found civilly liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in December 2018, with a jury ordering him to pay €248,000 in damages. Hand accused McGregor of raping her, and the court heard testimony about severe bruising and injuries she sustained.

McGregor maintained the encounter was consensual and appealed the decision, but Ireland’s Court of Appeal rejected his appeal in July 2025. The case included disturbing evidence such as a tampon that had to be surgically removed after the alleged assault, and medical testimony describing Hand’s injuries as “moderate to severe.” Beyond this high-profile legal case, McGregor has faced multiple other allegations and incidents, including a 2018 bus attack in Brooklyn that injured UFC fighters, various assault allegations in different countries, and ongoing issues with traffic violations and public altercations.

McGregor has been absent from active competition for over four years, with his last fight occurring at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in the first round of his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. That loss marked his second consecutive defeat to Poirier, following a knockout loss in January 2021.

McGregor was scheduled to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024, but the fight was cancelled after he sustained a broken toe injury during training camp. The cancellation led to significant disappointment from fans and questions about his commitment to returning to competition. UFC President Dana White later confirmed that McGregor would no longer fight Chandler upon his return, effectively ending a matchup that had been promoted for over a year. McGregor has expressed interest in fighting at the proposed UFC White House event scheduled for June 2026, though White has clarified that no fights have been finalized and negotiations will not begin until February 2026.