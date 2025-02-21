MMA fans stunned to learn Olympic connection between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong

Just days out from their UFC Seattle clash, fans have expressed their shock to learn both Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong share a full circle story — regarding their respective attendance at the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, China back in 2008.

Headlining this weekend’s return to Seattle for the Octagon, former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo looks to keep his fading title hopes alive in his second promotional stint, taking on Chinese star, Song Yadong over the course of five rounds at the bantamweight limit.

Yet to featuring since he took on the current champion, Merab Dvalishvili back in February of last year, Los Angeles-born contender, Cejudo would suffer a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the Georgian in their title eliminator clash.

For Yadong, the perennial contender has yet to feature since he found himself on the receiving end of a similarly one-sided unanimous decision loss — this time against the returning former champion, Petr Yan the following month in his return to action.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Song Yadong shares image of himself and Henry Cejudo at 2008 Olympic Games

However, this week, Yadong revealed he and Cejudo share a rather wholesome memory from the Olympic Games back in 2008 — where he was selling souvenirs outside the Bird’s Nest stadium, while Cejudo would strike his gold medal inside the arena in freestyle wrestling.

UFC social just showed me this,” Song Yadong posted on his official X account. “I was selling souvenirs outside of the Olympic arena in 2008 in Beijing and Henry won his gold medal. @HenryCejudo time flies!”

Reacting to the stunning full circle moment ahead of their UFC Seattle showdown, a host of fans on social media expressed their shock and awe.

“Full circle moment for him that’s crazy.”

“Cool full circle moment for Song.”

“Woow!”

This is literally what I mean when I say your life is already written.”