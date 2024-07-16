Fanmio issues statement after Nate Diaz files lawsuit over payment dispute: ‘The truth with triumph’

Fanmio has responded to Nate Diaz’s lawsuit as the ex-UFC fighter claimed he did not get paid for his boxing match against Jorge Masvidal.

TMZ Sports first reported that Diaz and his team sued Fanmio for not paying him the $10 million that was owed for his boxing match. Diaz claims his contract said he would be paid $1 million upfront and then $9 million after the fight. However, he has yet to get the money and in a 17-page lawsuit, his team claimed Fanmio who broadcasted the fight and their owner Solomon Engel lied to him and had no plans of paying him the money.

“Fanmio and Engel are now reneging on their written and oral promises and guarantees to pay $9 million owing to Diaz because they claim they are going to lose money on the event. In a flurry of desperate calls to Diaz’s representatives following the event, Engel despondently groveled that he was going to lose more money than he had anticipated on the event if he paid Diaz what he had promised and that his wife might divorce him because of the financial losses. Engel went so far as to threaten he might have to declare bankruptcy to avoid paying Diaz what he owed.”

After Diaz’s lawsuit went public, Fanmio issued a press release responding to it and claimed they had paid Diaz and are looking forward to the legal system proving they are right.

“Nate Diaz has filed a frivolous lawsuit against Fanmio which claims that fraud and breach of contract were committed by Fanmio, yet neither has taken place. In fact, Diaz has already been paid seven figures in connection with the fight. I look forward to resolving this dispute through the appropriate process and am confident that justice will prevail. Making salacious and defamatory statements to the media in order to harm my family and I has only strengthened my resolve to ensure that the truth will triumph.”

Whether or not this will go into the legal system and in front of a court is uncertain, but Fanmio claims they have paid Diaz, despite his lawsuit.

Nate Diaz eyes Jake Paul rematch

Nate Diaz picked up a decision win over Jorge Masvidal earlier this month in a rematch of their UFC fight which ‘Gamebred’ won by doctor stoppage.

After his win over Masvidal in boxing, Diaz is hopeful to get a rematch with Jake Paul, who he dropped a decision to last summer.

“(Paul) was just off the top of my head that I would like to whip his ass,” Diaz said at the post-fight press conference. “I’d like to get a win against Leon Edwards, who is the best fighter in the world right now at 170.”

Nate Diaz is now 1-1 as a pro boxer following the win over Masvidal.