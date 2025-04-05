Video – Fan tries to attack UFC star Conor McGregor at BKFC Dubai event, beaten by security

Footage has emerged this afternoon of former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor involved in a near-altercation with a fan at a BKFC event overnight in Dubai, in which the latter attempted to attack the Dubliner before he was subdued by his security officials.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion in the promotion, has been sidelined from competition since 2021, most recently fracturing his tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

And withdrawing from a welterweight clash with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last summer, McGregor fractured a toe on the same foot as his prior leg injury.

In the time since, the 36-year-old has yet to be booked for his comeback to action. And furthermore, has hinted that his time in the sport may already be over — for the time being at least, claiming he is “happy” with what he has already achieved in combat sports.

But also staking a hold in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in the last 18 months, Conor McGregor attended an event in Dubai overnight.

Fan attempts to attack Conor McGregor at BKFC Dubai event

And walking through the venue, greeting fans and fellow fighters, an opportunistic fan took the opportunity to launch a blindsided attack against McGregor, before he was taken down and beaten by the Crumlin striker’s security.

🚨 A fan tries to ATTACK Conor McGregor and is then BEAT DOWN by his security team



🎥 Ushatayka_tm IGpic.twitter.com/R3hYkv7rQU — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) April 5, 2025

Attempting to get his own back — or at least the opportunity to confront the attempted assailant, McGregor was corraled by his own security team in the process before he could lay hands on the former.

But in February of this year to boot, McGregor was once more confronted by a fan, who mocked him following his 2018 submission loss to bitter enemy, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

And with no security officials around, Conor McGregor launched a verbal attack on the critic — appearing to spit on him in the process.