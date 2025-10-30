Fabio Wardley Calls For Shot at Olekandr Usyk After Stunning Knockout Win

After his stunning come-from-behind KO against Joseph Parker, Fabio Wardley wants a crack at the undisputed crown.

Just when it seemed like Wardley was all but finished in his interim WBO heavyweight title tilt against Parker, the Ipswich native stormed back in the penultimate round, prompting the referee to step in and bring a halt to the contest.

While the finish came with a heaping dose of controversy, Wardley isn’t interested in looking back. Instead, he’s looking forward to a potential clash with the division’s top dog, Oleksandr Usyk.

“Yeah, I’m pretty confident,” Wardley said during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “Look, I know him and his team came out maybe a week or so before the fight and said, ‘Look, they were keeping a close eye on the fight and they were keen to take on the winner, whether it be me or Joe.’ And look, I’ve spent some time with them. “I know them as a team, and I believe them to be men of their word, and I think that’s something they will follow up on, but ultimately Usyk is the big dog of the division at the moment. He does run the game, so it is up to him or whatever he wants to do.”



While Wardley may be feeling confident, the oddsmakers see his potential showdown against Usyk going only one way.

The all-too-early odds have Usyk listed as a massive -670 favorite on the website Box.Live, giving Wardley only a 16.55% chance of becoming the undisputed heavyweight titleholder.