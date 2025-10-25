Fabio Wardley Scores Stunning Come-From-Behind KO Over Joseph Parker – Parker vs. Wardley Highlights

Fabio Wardley delivered a comeback for the ages, defeating Joseph Parker to capture the WBO interim heavyweight championship.

Things got off to a hot start, with Parker unleashing a flurry of strikes late in the opening round. However, Wardley came back with a vengeance in the second, delivering an onslaught that appeared to have Parker reeling. At one point, Parker’s mouthpiece came flying out, prompting the referee to pause the action.

That gave Parker a few extra seconds to recover, ensuring he would make it out of the round.

After giving up the second, Parker bounced back, pumping his jab and trading heavy shots with the unbeaten Brit. In the seventh, Parker landed a booming right hand over the top that had Wardley rocked, forcing him to seek refuge on the ring ropes.

Parker connected with another nasty right hand in the ninth round, hurting Wardley. Smelling blood in the water once again, Parker picked up the pace and delivered a barrage of strikes, looking for the one-hitter quitter.

Down on the scorecards, Wardley came out swinging in the 10th and connecting with a booming right hook that had Parker out on his feet in the final minute. Wardley appeared to be closing in on a stoppage, but Parker survived long enough to be saved by the bell.

Sensing he was on the cusp of an incredible comeback victory, Wardley kept the pressure on and caught Parker with another big right. Parker refused to take a knee, nor did he offer any offense in return. After about 30 seconds of taking an uncontested onslaught of strikes from Wardley, the referee finally saw enough.

Official Result: Fabio Wardley def. Joseph Parker via TKO at 1:54 of Round 11 to capture the WBO interim heavyweight championship.

