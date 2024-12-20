“F*** it” Francis Ngannou Cuts Ties with Jon Jones Hype “That’s Not My Problem”

Francis Ngannou has had enough. The former UFC heavyweight champion, who left the promotion amid contract disputes in 2022, is putting an end to the persistent speculation surrounding a potential fight with Jon Jones, one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

Francis Ngannou Talks Jon Jones

In a candid statement, Francis Ngannou dismissed any further discussions about the long-rumored bout, stating, “It’s been four years that I’ve been singing. I’m confused that people keep asking me this question, like, ‘Is it… it’s been four years. That’s not my problem. I don’t care about it anymore. If it happens, yes. If it doesn’t, f*** it.”

Ngannou’s frustration with the ongoing questions about a Jon Jones fight comes after years of fans and analysts dreaming of the matchup. Jones, who became the youngest UFC champion at 23 and has since cemented himself as one of the sport’s legends, recently moved up to heavyweight and won the title by defeating Ciryl Gane in March 2023. However, despite Jones’ undeniable skill and dominance in the octagon, his career has been marred by controversies outside of it, including failed drug tests and legal issues. Additionally, ‘Bones’ waited for Ngannou to leave the company before moving to heavyweight.

Since walking away from the UFC, Ngannou has ventured into boxing, where he faced Tyson Fury in a competitive bout, and Anthony Joshua in a blockbuster fight, plus signed with the PFL, where he recently claimed their inaugural Super Fights Heavyweight Championship.

Francis Ngannou

While the fight may still be one of MMA’s biggest “what if” scenarios, Francis Ngannou is moving forward. With new challenges in boxing and the PFL, the former UFC champion is focused on what lies ahead, leaving the Jon Jones hype in the past. Saudi Arabia, involved in boxing, the PFL, and the UFC, might be planning for this fight. The PFL is willing, but it is unlikely the UFC will budge on this.