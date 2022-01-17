Tresean Gore had a bit of a bittersweet ending to his ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ run, but he’s ready to get off to an electric start to his UFC tenure.

Gore was slated to face Bryan Battle in the TUF Finale last August but withdrew from the fight just days before with a knee injury. After a long journey working with orthopedics and various medical experts, Gore is ready to make his UFC debut against the man he was supposed to face for the TUF throne.

Gore and Battle will now meet at UFC Vegas 47 on Feb. 5 with unfinished business on their minds. Battle is coming off of a UFC debut win over Gilbert Urbina, who replaced Gore in the Finale.

But making his UFC debut has been a lifelong dream of Gore, and he isn’t looking to let it go to waste. During an exclusive interview with LowKickMMA, Gore spoke about what motivated him to begin fighting growing up.

“I can’t even explain it, dude,” Gore said. “I would watch Anderson Silva in the WEC growing up, getting up on the cage and celebrating. I would get goosebumps all over my body. I wrote down this goal in my journal as a child, and this guy [Bryan Battle] is getting in the way of that. I’m going to move him out of the way swiftly and move along on my journey.”

Tresean Gore, A TUF Betting Favorite, Has Championship Aspirations

Gore was regarded by many, including UFC president Dana White, to be the favorite to win this last season of TUF. He earned dominant wins over Ryder Newman and Urbina en route to the middleweight finale slot.

Gore also told LowKickMMA that he plans on not only fighting for a title at some point in the UFC but also as a professional boxer. During his career, he has showcased a diverse skillset on the feet and one-punch knockout power.

First thing’s first for Gore, who looks to introduce himself to the UFC faithful in emphatic fashion. If he’s able to defeat Battle, he could be a middleweight to watch for years to come.

What do you think is Tresean Gore’s potential in the UFC?

