Olena Kolesnyk saw herself pick up two victories in 2022, showing considerable improvement from the last year. This has become a common trend for Kolesnyk, leveling up with every new year, which only adds to the excitement of what the Ukrainian could achieve.

With 2023 just around the corner, the women’s divisions in the PFL are rapidly growing in terms of both talent and depth. In a recent LowKickMMA exclusive, Olena Kolesnyk doubled down on her belief that this will be the year she claims gold stating: “Next year I’m sure I will be in the final and the belt will be mine. So I cannot wait for the next year 2023. I don’t care who the PFL sign for the next year, I’m sure that I will beat them all step by step.”

Olena Kolesnyk on representing Ukraine

Olena Kolesnyk also spoke about representing Ukraine in one of the biggest promotions in MMA and top-level sports in general. She had the following to say:

“I’m proud to raise my Ukrainian flag and I’m proud to fight for my people. I have a voice to say about them, to speak about them, and I’m proud to be Ukrainian which always will be in my path to represent my family, my people, and my country”.

So far, Olena has shined for her country and looks like she will continue to do so going into 2023. The women’s featherweight division is constantly evolving, and with the likes of Aspen Ladd, Kayla Harrison, and many more stars in the making, it gives an extreme amount of potential to see the division rise to the top in the coming years.