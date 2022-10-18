Aspen Ladd recently made headlines by announcing that she was parting ways with the UFC and signing for the PFL.

Ladd has been a career bantamweight, although she has had extensive trouble making weight, due to a number of reasons. The move to PFL will represent a new start for her, as she enters the promotions brand-new featherweight division.

Ladd certainly has all the skills to become one of the PFL’s biggest names. However, right now, there is another fighter who is often referred to as the face of the promotion. Kayla Harrison, former Olympic medallist in Judo, and multi-time PFL women’s lightweight season winner.

Whilst it is not yet entirely clear if Harrison will remain with the PFL for the future seasons, the prospect of a fight with Aspen Ladd may well be reason enough for her to say.

On Ladd’s side, she is extremely keen on the matchup. Speaking in a recent interview with LowKickMMA, Ladd would state the following when asked her thoughts on a fight with Harrison:

“That’s super exciting. I think it definitely depends on where she is on her contract and what she wants to do. But as far as I’m concerned, that’d be a fun fantastic fight. It’s something that, as soon as I went to the PFL, that was my first thought. Alright, fighting Kayla. But it’s when they decide, when she decides, and if they decide. Would I be game? Absolutely.”

Would you like to see Aspen Ladd vs. Kayla Harrison?