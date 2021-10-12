Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz has reacted to the latest arrest of former two-time division champion, Jon Jones, claiming that whilst things regarding the Rochester native may settle down for the time being — he’ll likely find himself embroiled in more legal trouble within the next couple of months.

Veteran light heavyweight champion, Blachowicz headlines UFC 267 on October 30. against one-time title challenger, the #1 ranked, Glover Teixeira — attempting to successfully lodge the second consecutive defense of his crown, having assumed the vacant throne back in September of last year also on ‘Fight Island’.

The Pole managed to clinch the light heavyweight title, vacated by then heavyweight division hopeful, Jones back in August of last year — before stopping Dominick Reyes with a massive knockout the following month.

In his first successful title defense, Blachowicz handed current middleweight pack leader, Israel Adesanya his first professional following a stunning 20-fight undefeated run, taking a unanimous decision win over the City Kickboxing mainstay at UFC 259 in March.

Last month, the aforenoted, Jones was embroiled in legal issues once more following his chequered past with law enforcement, when the Albuquerque resident was arrested and charged with battery domestic violence, allegedly against his fiancée, as well as injuring or tampering with a vehicle after he was alleged to have headbutted a police cruiser near the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada during his arrest.

Jones had attended the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony in the hours before his arrest, where he collected his induction into the Fight Wing for his November 2013 unanimous decision win over two-time foe, Alexander Gustafsson.

Jan Blachowicz Believes Jon Jones Will Soon Land Himself In Legal Trouble Again.

Jones’ arrest was met with criticism from UFC president, Dana White, who explained how he was not surprised to find Jones involved in more legal trouble, while the aforenoted, Adesanya claimed that he believes the alleged incident of battery domestic violence was not the first time Jones had been involved in such an incident.

Speaking with LowKick MMA reporter, James Lynch ahead of his championship showdown with Teixeira before the close of this month, Blachowicz shared his thoughts on Jones’ arrest, claiming that he was not surprised and that he will likely find himself in more trouble with law enforcement in the not too distant future.

“I’m not disappointed, for me it’s boring, I’m not surprised,” Jan Blachowicz said. “Wait for a couple of months to go and we’re going to hear this story again I think, so you know, that’s it.“

When asked if he believes the UFC should cut ties with Jones amid his ongoing legal issues, Blachowicz remained indifferent, claiming that he would likely fight him in the future — having previously set sights on him prior to his title vacating.

“I’m not the judge — I’m not a judge, I don’t want to be a judge,” Jan Blachowicz said. “It’s not my business. I hope so not, because in the future I believe I’m gonna meet this guy (Jon Jones).“

Undefeated in his five straight Octagon walks, Blachowicz managed to stop former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold with a vicious knockout back at UFC 238, before taking a split decision win over former Strikeforce middleweight titleholder, Ronaldo Souza, and a rematch knockout victory over now-Bellator contender, Corey Anderson prior to his title win over Reyes.