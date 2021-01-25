One of the UK’s most promising up-and-coming talents, Jai Herbert, currently has a fight booked against Drakkar Klose, as the two prospects look to compete enter LW rankings. ‘The Black Country Banger’ recently sat down with LowKickMMA, to speak about his upcoming fight with Klose, as well as the rest of his goals for 2021.

A former Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion, Herbert tore through the promotions elite 155er’s in only 2 years. The domination over his division secured him a UFC contract, with his debut initially scheduled for UFC London. However, as was the case of many fights in 2020, it was promptly cancelled and rescheduled for Fight Island: 3.

Herbert’s debut was against UFC Lightweight veteran Francisco Trinaldo. After a tightly contested first round, Herbert clearly went ahead in the second. However, it was in the third round where Trinaldo threw a wild overhand that clipped ‘The Black Country Banger,’ ending the fight.

Despite this, Herbert stated that there was never a point where he felt out of his element or outclassed in anyway.

I wasn’t in there thinking, oh my God I’ve never seen anything like this before, not at all,” Herbert told LowKickMMA. “I was under pressure a bit in the first round, then towards the end of the round I started taking over, clipped him with a good knee. Then I started laying some good shots on him.”

“I was just cruising, and then he caught me with that shot. So nah, I don’t think there was a massive difference (between us).” As I say, I’ve been training with some of the best guys in the world at the Renegade, so I’m being put under pressure all the time. I know I belong in the UFC, I belong to that level.”

In regards to Herbert’s next opponent, Drakkar Klose, Jai had the following to say about him: “He’s a good fighter, top competition. I feel like my boxing, my movement and my explosiveness, my getting up off the ground, my Thai, my clinch. Everything. That’s gonna play a big factor in this fight and I’m confident of getting the victory, by stoppage. It’s gonna be an exciting fight.”

Whilst Herbert made it clear that he was in no way looking past his immediate opponent, he still has a clear set of goals to achieve in the coming year. I’m fully focused on this fight. I’m not looking at the next fight.. Obviously I have my goals, I wanna get into the top 15.”

“I’d like to fight 3, 4 times this year, you know what I mean. If they want me to, (then) more, I’m looking to stay busy. Stay busy, stay active and move up the rankings. (And) Just improve as a martial artist.”

Jai Herbert is set to face Klose on February 20th, will you be watching? Let us know!