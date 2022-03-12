Curtis Blaydes has given his thoughts on the latest goings-on surrounding UFC commentator and popular podcaster, Joe Rogan, who has found himself in hot water as of late.

Rogan first faced backlash for spreading what many believe to be COVID-19 misinformation on his show. More recently, he was forced to apologize after a compilation of him using a racial slur appeared online. The 54-year-old took to social media to say sorry for his past use of the word, he said.

“I know that, to most people, there’s no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years. But for a long time when I would bring that word up, like if it would come up in conversation, instead of saying ‘the n-word’ I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing.

“I never used it to be racist because I’m not racist, but whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say, ‘I’m not racist,’ you f*cked up. And I clearly have f*cked up.”

Curtis Blaydes Is Cool With Joe Rogan

Blaydes recently spoke with James Lynch of LowKickMMA about his feelings about the Rogan situation which he feels was a bit over the top.

“I believe it was a bit of overkill,” Blaydes said. “I think everyone wants to show how woke they are and it’s admirable. Like, I get it, but sometimes it’s not that big of a deal.

As a black man, Blaydes would prefer Rogan or any other white person avoids using the N-word but he understands that doesn’t always happen. So then, it becomes a case of asking, ‘Is this person trying to insult or offend me?’

“I don’t want Joe Rogan or really any Caucasians to use the N-word but I know it happens,” Blaydes said. “I know some people use it the same way I use, as a term of endearment or they are just saying it off a rap song. It’s all about how you say it. Like, are you intending on hurting my feelings?”

‘Razor’ thinks Rogan should stop using the word but says he holds no hard feelings towards the long-time UFC commentator as it’s clear he meant no harm.

“I think he was just using the word. He shouldn’t use the word again,” Blaydes concluded. “I don’t think he should be using it but I don’t think he’s racist and I don’t think he was intending on hurting anyone’s feelings. So, I’m not angry. I stay by Joe Rogan.”

What do you make of Curtis Blaydes’ take on the Joe Rogan controversy?

