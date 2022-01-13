270 physicians, doctors and scientific educators have co-signed an open letter to Spotify take to action against misinformation on their platform, more specifically information being shared on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Joe Rogan is no stranger to controversy and over the years has been embroiled in media frenzies over the things he says and does on his popular podcast. Rogan has come under fire for in the past, being branded as transphobic, far-right, and misogynistic.

This time, however, the comedian is in trouble for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 to his millions of listeners in an episode alongside virologist Dr. Robert Malone. Rogan has been repeatedly been bashed throughout the pandemic for his views on Corona Virus Situation along with his anti-vax beliefs.

In this particular episode, claims such as ‘mass formation psychosis and that Joe Biden’s administration had been suppressing evidence efficacy of ivermectin to combat the virus had been made.

These claims, among other views and discredited physicians and academics that Rogan has promoted, led Katrine Wallace, PhD and epidemiologist as “a menace to public health. Other doctors and scientists share the same sentiment about the information that is being shared on the platform. Jessica Malaty Riveria, an Infectious Disease Epi stated, “I spoke to some colleagues and we said something has to be done at this point.” (Transcribed by Rolling Stone)

What Does This Mean For Joe Rogan

ever since Rogan’s monumental deal with Spotify, they have received backlash for hosting him due to controversies such as this. although there have been calls for Spotify to cut ties with Rogan the letter does not call for him to be let go but just to remove the episode with Malone.

The letter contains a long list of rebuttals to all the claims that were made on the episode along with calls for Spotify to create a comprehensive policy prohibiting misinformation. although Spotify does not currently have a strict protocol when it comes to the misinformation they have removed episodes of podcasts that contain misinformation about vaccines. “Spotify prohibits content on the platform which promotes dangerous false, deceptive, or misleading content about Covid-19 that may cause offline harm and/or pose a direct threat to public health. When content that violates this standard is identified it is removed from the platform.”

What do you think? Should Joe Rogan Be More Careful About What He Shares?

