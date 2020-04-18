EXCLUSIVE | Cris Cyborg Reveals Plans For Boxing Debut In 2020

Spread the word!













Cris Cyborg guarantees fans will see her transition into boxing at some point and revealed plans were in place for her to make a boxing debut this year.

Cyborg has some of the best hands in all of MMA and her ability to cross over into boxing has long been talked about. Most notably two years ago when she sparred world champion boxer Claressa Shields and looked good doing so – check out the video here.

Speaking exclusively to LowKickMMA Cyborg explained how the plan was to make her boxing debut in the next few months but those plans are currently up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she said.

“We had hoped to make a boxing debut this summer especially after Audie and Paradigm signed Manny Pacquiao to the management company, however the health pandemic has really put a pause to a lot of things. We will see when, but 100% fans are going to see me in the boxing ring before I stop fighting.”

With her fighting career currently on pause, Cyborg is simply trying to enjoy her time in lockdown while staying in the best shape possible, she explained.

“I have been enjoying the time with my family and worship. In regards to fitness I have been maintaining my social distance which means I have not been doing any BJJ, Wrestling, Muay Thai, or Boxing training with any partners besides my daughter. I know a lot of people have the same situation as me right now, which is why every Thursday I’ve been leading a WOD with my fans at home live on my youtube channel. If you are on TikTok I have finally given into my daughter and joined that as well.”

